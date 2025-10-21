Da Nang allows schools to suspend in-person classes during hazardous weather

The director of Da Nang City’s Department of Education and Training has instructed local authorities and school leaders to proactively suspend in-person classes when dangerous weather conditions occur.

Da Nang City’s Department of Education and Training issued official dispatch No. 1788/SGDDT-VP, calling on all educational institutions across the city to take proactive measures in response to typhoon No. 12 on October 21.

Accordingly, the department requested that school administrators strictly implement directives from the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Education and Training and local authorities on disaster prevention and storm response.

Schools were also asked to inspect and secure assets, facilities and equipment, especially at sites that are deteriorating or under construction.

Da Nang City is expected to experience widespread heavy rain from October 22 to October 27.

The Da Nang City Department of Education and Training emphasized maintaining 24-hour duty shifts, regularly updating information on the typhoon’s developments, and ensuring communication through multiple channels to promptly inform students, parents and teachers.

In the case of any emergency, educational institutions must report immediately to the department and local authorities for timely handling.

During severe weather conditions, schools are encouraged to switch to online learning to ensure the safety of students and teachers, as well as maintain the continuity of educational activities.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong