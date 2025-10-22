Da Nang residents crowd stores to stock up ahead of typhoon Fengshen

Residents of Da Nang are crowding to purchase goods and stock up on provisions ahead of typhoon No. 12 (Fengshen).

Pork stalls in Thanh Khe 1 Market see many buyers

Due to concerns about typhoon Fengshen bringing heavy rainfall, flooding, and power outages, residents this morning hurried to stock up on food and essential items, resulting in many products quickly selling out .

This morning at Thanh Khe 1 Market in Thanh Khe Ward and Hoa Khanh Market in Hoa Khanh Ward, the number of shoppers surged, causing localized traffic congestion. From early morning, hundreds of residents flocked to these markets to purchase supplies and food to prepare for the imminent typhoon.

At the food and essential goods stalls, there is always a crowded situation. The items that are primarily purchased include instant noodles, vegetables, and meat. Additionally, products such as flashlights, mini gas stoves, and plastic bags have also seen a significant increase in sales. The vegetable stalls are consistently busy with customers. According to vendor Nguyen Kim Thuong at Hoa Khanh market, since yesterday, there has been a substantial rise in the number of customers, most of whom are buying dry food in anticipation of typhoon Fengshen making landfall and causing heavy rain in Da Nang.

Da Nang residents buy veggie to stock up before the typhoon hits the city

Resident Huynh Thi Trang living in Thanh Khe Ward stated that after hearing the news that the typhoon would bring heavy rain for many days, she rushed to the market to buy some vegetables and meat in case of flooding. She revealed that typically, after a storm, the price of vegetables increases sharply, so many people are also jostling to buy and hoard supplies. However, she moaned even though she had gone out very early, she still had had to queue and wait for a long time.

The surge in buyers quickly emptied shelves not only at traditional markets but also at convenience stores, department stores, and minimarts.

At the Bach Hoa Xanh store on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street in An Hai Ward, meat, vegetable, and seafood counters were the priority for shoppers. Employees were continuously restocking goods from the warehouse, yet many items still could not keep up with the soaring demand.

At An Hai Bac Market in An Hai Ward, the shopping atmosphere has become lively as residents rush to stock up on essentials amid noticeable price increases.

Resident Tran Thi Hoa of An Hai Ward said that several goods have noticeably increased in price. She said that with a few small children at home, she attempted to buy additional vegetables and groceries in case prices rise even more.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan