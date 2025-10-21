NA reviews economic performance, sets growth targets for 2026

Lawmakers are engaging in group discussions at the 15th National Assembly’s 10th session on October 21, focusing on assessing Vietnam’s socio-economic performance in 2025 and setting development targets for the coming year.

According to the agenda, they are set to deliberate the implementation of the state budget plan for 2025, and the state budget estimates and central budget allocation plan for 2026, including the 2026–2028 financial and budgetary framework. In addition, deputies will look into the implementation results of the NA resolutions for 2021–2025, including those on socio-economic development, economic restructuring, medium-term public investment, national finance, and public debts.

A view of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

They will also consider the national financial and public investment plans for 2026–2030, along with the reports by the Government, the Supreme People's Court, and the Supreme People's Procuracy on the enforcement of the Constitution, laws, the NA's resolutions, and the NA Standing Committee's ordinances and resolutions this year.

According to the Government’s report, amidst global uncertainty, especially lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam has managed to overcome formidable challenges to achieved 22 out of the 26 key socio-economic targets for the tenure, with all the indicators related to society and welfare exceeding expectations and all the 15 annual socio-economic targets surpassed in 2024 and 2025.

The economy has demonstrated its resilience to external shocks, maintaining one of the world's highest growth rates. GDP growth for 2025 is projected to exceed 8 percent, with the 2021–2025 average reaching 6.3 percent as compared to the 6.2 percent recorded in the previous term.

For 2026, the Government proposed 15 key targets, including a GDP growth rate of 10 percent or higher, per capita GDP of US$5,400–5,500, average CPI increase of around 4.5 percent, and an average labour productivity rise of 8 percent. The household poverty rate, measured according to the multidimensional poverty standards, is expected to drop by 1–1.5 percent.

To deliver on the set targets, the Government will prioritise growth alongside macroeconomic stability, inflation control, and the safeguarding of major economic balances. Public debt and budget deficit will be kept within the limits. Furthermore, the Government will accelerate industrialisation, modernisation, and economic restructuring while drastically implementing the Politburo’s resolutions across key areas.

Focus will also be put on strengthening institutional reforms, refining the State administrative apparatus, resolving long-delayed projects, and investing in strategic infrastructure. The Government underscored the significance of promoting cultural development, ensuring social welfare, and improving people’s life quality.

In the afternoon, the NA will discuss in groups the reports on the 2021–2026 performance of the President, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, and the Supreme People’s Procuracy. They will scrutinise the draft report on the 15th NA's performance, along with reports from its Standing Committee, Council for Ethnic Affairs, other committees, as well as the State Audit Office.

Vietnamplus