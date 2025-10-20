Lo Te–Rach Soi expressway scheduled to be handed over this year

The Lo Te–Rach Soi expressway project is expected to be completed and handed over in 2025, in line with the planned schedule.

Lo Te–Rach Soi expressway is expected to be completed and handed over in 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The project is set to play a key role in promoting synchronized infrastructure development in the Mekong Delta region, Director of the My Thuan Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction, Tran Van Thi, announced on October 20.

According to Mr. Tran Van Thi, the completion of the road surface structure has enabled the expressway to meet the operational standards for its initial phase, ensuring a high level of smoothness and safety. Following the final asphalt paving, residents and transport businesses have reported improved travel quality, with vehicles running more smoothly, leading to greater fuel efficiency and reduced travel time.

The Lo Te-Rach Soi expressway is a key component of the western expressway network in the Mekong Delta region. Spanning 51.5 kilometers, the project carries a total investment of approximately VND750 billion (US$28.5 million) and runs through Can Tho City and An Giang Province. Upgraded from the existing roadbed, the project required no additional land clearance, which facilitated smoother construction and significantly reduced overall costs.

Once fully operational, the expressway will significantly reduce travel time between Can Tho City and the former Rach Gia City. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the My Thuan Project Management Board, efforts are ongoing to complete the expressway’s traffic safety system in line with expressway standards, including the installation of signage, guardrails, and road markings to ensure long-term, stable operation. The project is expected to be fully completed and handed over in 2025, on schedule, supporting the Mekong Delta’s drive toward integrated infrastructure development, attracting investment, and fostering new coastal growth hubs in An Giang Province.

Once fully operational, the expressway will significantly reduce travel time between Can Tho City and the former Rach Gia City, while easing congestion on National Highway 80. Beyond improving the efficiency of passenger and freight transport, the route is also expected to boost regional connectivity in tourism, trade, and agricultural distribution among localities across the delta.

By Trung Ngai—Translated by Kim Khanh