Strategic capital allocated for game-changing projects

The Government is committed to channeling central budget resources into strategic, high-impact projects that can transform national development and economic resilience.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc

Yesterday afternoon, on behalf of the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc presented a report outlining key contents of the 2026 state budget estimate, central budget allocation, public investment plan, and plans for public borrowing and debt repayment for 2026 and the 2026–2030 period.

According to the report, by the end of the first nine months of 2025, state budget revenue reached approximately 96.7 percent of the annual estimate, with full-year revenue projected at nearly VND2.4 quadrillion - an increase of 16.9 percent compared to 2024 and 21.5 percent higher than the assigned estimate. The Government aims to exceed the target by 25 percent.

On the expenditure side, nine-month disbursements reached around 63.1 percent of the estimate, with full-year spending expected to meet the planned level and public investment disbursement targeted at 100 percent. About VND116 trillion has been allocated to implement regimes and policies for employees affected by organizational restructuring under the Government’s Decrees No. 178/2024/ND-CP and No. 67/2025/ND-CP.

Additionally, 3 percent of total state spending has been reserved for the implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW, focusing on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The Government has also earmarked VND10 trillion from the 2025 central budget’s additional revenue and savings to build multi-level boarding schools in remote, mountainous, and border areas. The state budget deficit for 2025 is estimated at about 3.6 percent of GDP, lower than the planned 3.8 percent.

For 2026, state budget revenue is projected at over VND2.5 quadrillion, up 5.9 percent from 2025, with a deficit of VND605.8 trillion, equivalent to 4.2 percent of GDP. Total spending is expected to exceed VND3.1 quadrillion, including about VND1.12 quadrillion for development investment or 35.5 percent of total expenditure.

Over the 2026–2030 period, the total state budget revenue is estimated at VND16.1 quadrillion, about 1.7 times higher than in 2021–2025, while total expenditure is projected at VND20.9 quadrillion, 1.9 times higher, including VND8.51 quadrillion for development investment or 40 percent of total spending.

The Government emphasized that central budget capital will be allocated decisively and selectively, focusing on key, strategic projects. The total number of projects financed by the central budget will not exceed 3,000. Priority will be given to strategic infrastructure projects with game-changing potential and transformative impact, as well as ensuring sufficient capital for ongoing programs and transitional projects.

Later that same day, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc also presented to the National Assembly a report evaluating the results of five years implementing Resolution No. 31/2021/QH15 on the 2021–2025 economic restructuring plan.

Of the 27 targets set in Resolution No. 31/2021/QH15, 23 have available assessment data. Among these, 10 are likely to be achieved, 9 are unlikely to be completed, and 4 may fall short of expectation.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan