Sa Ky–Ly Son ferry service suspended due to typhoon Fengshen

The Sa Ky Port Authority this morning announced that all passenger ferry services between Sa Ky and Ly Son Island have been temporarily suspended starting on October 20 due to severe weather conditions caused by typhoon Fengshen.

Due to the impact of typhoon Fengshen (storm. 12), on the morning of October 20, offshore waters of Quang Ngai experienced winds strengthening to force 6, with gusts of force 7–8 and wave heights of 2.5–3.5 meters, creating rough seas.

Mr. Nguyen Van Huy, Chairman of the Ly Son Special Zone People’s Committee, said the special zone, located about 15 nautical miles from the mainland, could face prolonged rough seas due to the storm’s influence. Therefore, local authorities have urged residents to stock up on food and essential supplies, while local shops and convenience stores have been urged to boost their inventories to maintain stable supplies for at least a month.

Vessels anchor safely at Sa Ky Port. (Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Trang)

On Be Island, local authorities have stockpiled one ton of rice to provide timely support for residents in case the island becomes isolated due to rough seas. Essential goods across Ly Son Special Zone remain stable and sufficient to meet daily needs.

The Chairman of the Ly Son Special Zone People’s Committee added that the committee has instructed relevant agencies to closely monitor local shops to ensure no cases of hoarding, supply withholding, or price hikes.

According to Quang Ngai Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station, from the night of October 21 to October 22, coastal waters, including Ly Son Special Zone, are expected to experience strong winds reaching force 7, with gusts of force 8–9 and rough sea conditions. In offshore areas, winds could strengthen further to category 8–9, with gusts up to category 10, resulting in very rough seas.

All boats, fishing vessels and aquaculture cages operating in these dangerous areas are likely to be affected by thunderstorms, waterspouts, strong winds and high waves.

On the mainland, typhoon No. 12’s circulation, which interacts with a cold air mass, is likely to cause widespread heavy rainfall between October 22 and October 29. Authorities have been urged to prepare flood-response plans, as river levels across the province may rise to alert level 2–3 or even exceed level 3. The disaster risk level from flooding and inundation is currently rated at level 3.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong