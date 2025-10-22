Special teams formed to protect communities after local man killed by elephant

Local authorities in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have established special patrol teams to drive away wild elephants and safeguard residents in affected areas after a man was killed by the animal.

Residents' crops in sub-area 854 are completely destroyed and numerous elephant footprints are found.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 66-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants that strayed into local garden. On October 18, authorities discovered his body at the edge of the forest in sub-area 854 in Doi May Village of Dak Wil Commune. The area where the local man was found had numerous elephant footprints, and nearby trees were significantly damaged. The victim's body bore multiple abrasions on the left hip and right side of the ribcage, suspected to have been caused by an elephant's trunk.

In this area, residents have reported the frequent presence of three wild elephants, which routinely destroy crops.

The Dak Lak Elephant Conservation Center identified the area as a frequent habitat for wild elephants and has consequently erected warning signs at key elephant transit points to help residents avoid them and minimize human-elephant conflict.

Simultaneously, the center asked local authorities to advise residents against approaching elephants closely and to avoid sleeping overnight in the forest or in field huts where wild elephants may be found.

The center suggested implementing friendly deterrence measures in the event that wild elephants return to destroy crops, to ensure the safety of both people and elephants. The center strictly prohibited the use of explosives, homemade guns, or any negative measures that could harm wild elephants.

Additionally, the Dak Lak Elephant Conservation Center proposed that the Dak Wil Commune People's Committee consider establishing special patrol teams in the commune. This team would carry out activities related to wild elephants, raise public awareness, and timely response whenever wild elephants are sighted.

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Anh Quan