Vinh Long to begin construction of coastal corridor road in Q3-2026

Vice Chairman of the Vinh Long Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Truc Son yesterday worked with representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) regarding the Coastal Corridor Road Construction Project in the province.

Accordingly, the project is overseen by the Vinh Long Provincial People’s Committee as the governing agency, with the Vinh Long Provincial Transport Project Management Unit acting as the investor. Funding for the project is provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The project has a total length of 60.7 kilometers, including 56.1 kilometers of a newly built Grade-III delta road with an 11-meter-wide pavement and 12-meter-wide roadbed, and several sections expanded to four lanes.

The project also includes the construction of Cua Cung Hau Bridge, which is 4.6 kilometers long. The route passes through the communes of Long Hoa, My Long, Cau Ngang, Hiep My, Ngu Lac, Long Huu, Nhi Truong, Long Hiep, Tap Son, Hung Hoa and Duyen Hai Ward in Vinh Long Province.

Once completed, the project will help expand development space toward the sea, enhance connectivity and promote growth in fisheries, tourism, energy and industry. It will also improve the efficiency of marine resource utilization, attract investment, and support economic restructuring toward a green, sustainable and climate-resilient direction.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong