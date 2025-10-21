Naval Region 2’s Brigade 171 upholds as model and exemplary unit

A working delegation from the Vietnam People’s Navy this morning visited Brigade 171 under Naval Region 2 to inspect the unit’s performance in building a comprehensively strong and exemplary model unit for 2025.

The inspection team was led by Colonel Nguyen Van Dong, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy Region 2.

Officers of the Navy Region 2 working delegation review Party and political work records at Brigade 171.

The inspection focused on key areas including political and ideological work, training, combat readiness, discipline, regularity building, logistics and technical assurance.

In the combat ship division, crews have demonstrated proficient skills and a strong sense of discipline and professionalism.

Officers and sailors of Brigade 171 conduct combat station drills aboard the ship.

In 2025, Brigade 171 successfully fulfilled multiple important missions, notably participating in the multilateral Komodo naval exercise in Indonesia, conducting the A80 naval parade, and achieving high results in live-fire drills.

The unit has also strengthened community relations through successful initiatives such as “The Navy Standing with Fishermen” and “The Navy Supporting Fishermen’s Families.”

By Phuoc Quy- Translated by Huyen Huong