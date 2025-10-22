Vietnam launches action plan for peak month against illegal fishing

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to issue an action plan for the peak month of combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and promoting sustainable fisheries development.

A staff member of the Tho Quang fishing port management team inspects the catch volume of a fishing vessel upon arrival. (Photo: VNA)

The plan underscores the government’s determination to strictly handle all IUU violations and prevent the recurrence of illegal fishing in foreign waters. It sets a target that by November 15, 2025, no fishing vessel will lose VMS connection for over six hours without reporting, or for over ten days without returning to port, and no vessel will cross designated maritime boundaries.

It also calls for a shift from banned fishing practices to sustainable ones, from catching to aquaculture, particularly high-tech marine farming, to secure livelihoods for fishermen. The plan promotes digital transformation and full digitalization of fisheries management.

The initiative aims to mobilize all resources to address long-standing shortcomings in combating IUU fishing, meet European Commission (EC) recommendations, and prepare for the EC’s fifth inspection, with the goal of having the “yellow card” warning lifted during this review.

The plan stresses sustainable, responsible, and internationally integrated fisheries management to safeguard the interests of the people and the nation; enhancing the position, image, and international responsibility of Vietnam in fulfilling commitments and international treaties on marine environmental protection and sustainable marine ecosystems; and contributing to ensuring national defense, security, and national sea and island sovereignty.

Key measures to be completed by November 2025 include improving fisheries laws, managing and monitoring fishing fleets, enforcing regulations, and ensuring traceability of catches.

Authorities will strictly control vessels and fishermen through the national population database, applying the VNeID platform to track vessel departures and arrivals and automatic position reporting when VMS connections are lost.

For traceability, Vietnam will standardize and apply e-logbooks and the eCDT traceability system at all fishing ports, upgrade its IT infrastructure, and ensure that all vessels of 15 meters or more record their activities digitally.

For imported seafood under the 2009 Port State Measures Agreement (PSMA) and container shipments, Vietnam will strengthen verification with regional and national fisheries organizations, allocate sufficient resources for inspections at ports and processing plants, and use international databases to confirm vessel and catch information.

The Government aims to fully eliminate IUU practices and have the EC’s “yellow card” warning lifted in 2025.

Vietnamplus