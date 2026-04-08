Parents of British teen dying in Vietnam decide to donate her organs

After the tragic death of 19-year-old British traveler O.S.W., her grieving family chose to donate her organs, a decision that has already saved three Vietnamese patients and left a lasting bond between their daughter and the country she loved.

The mother kisses her daughter in a final farewell. (Photo: Viet Duc University Hospital)

The journey of a 19 year old girl with British national came to a permanent end during her trip to Vietnam. Yet beyond all differences, she and her family chose a remarkable way to remain through organ donation, offering parts of her body to sustain the lives of patients suffering from organ failure in the country.

On April 7, Viet Duc University Hospital announced an especially poignant case of organ donation. The young British girl had suffered a tragic incident while traveling in Vietnam. Despite the dedicated efforts of doctors and medical staff, she did not survive.

Amidst the profound grief of losing their daughter, the parents made a decision that transcended nationality and race to donate her organs and tissues. This gesture, which has deeply moved the public, offers others a chance at life through transplantation.

In a moment of final farewell, the father offered a poignant reflection. He expressed his belief that Vietnam was a place his daughter truly loved, stating that providing a contribution to the country where she spent her final days held profound meaning for the family.

Holding back her grief, the bereaved mother added: “Our daughter had some of the best days of her life here. She cherished every moment she spent in this country. This is our way of expressing our deepest gratitude to its people.”

In the wake of their daughter’s death, the parents authorised the donation of her liver, two kidneys and two corneas. Thanks to the merciful donated organs, three critically ill patients have received transplants.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan