Organ donation from deceased donors remains rare in Vietnam

While Vietnam conducts over 1,000 organ transplants annually, the overwhelming majority of these transplants rely on living donors. This highlights the need to raise organ donation rates from deceased donors, particularly those declared brain-dead.

The first heart transplant is carried out in University Medical Center in HCMC

The Southern Region Organ and Tissue Donation Association was officially inaugurated today at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Associate Professor Nguyen Thi Kim Tien, President of the Vietnam Organ and Tissue Donation Association, emphasized that organ and tissue transplantation represents a significant milestone in medical advancement. She noted that, as of now, 28 hospitals in Vietnam are licensed by the Ministry of Health to perform kidney, liver, and heart transplants.

Associate Professor Nguyen Hoang Bac, Director of Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital and Head of the Southern Region Human Tissue and Organ Donation Association, reported a record 36 organ transplants from brain-dead donors in 2024. This marks the highest annual total to date. Between 2010 and 2022, only 10 to 11 brain-dead people donated organs each year, with the number rising to 16 cases in 2023.

Associate Professor Nguyen Hoang Bac expressed hope that expanding the network would enhance the availability of organs from brain-dead donors, ultimately saving more lives. He also emphasized that hospitals within the network would collaborate by sharing organ transplantation expertise, pooling resources, and ensuring transparency in the processes of organ donation and transplantation.

At the ceremony, saxophone artist Tran Manh Tuan performed two songs Mua hong (Pink Rain) and Ve day nghe em (Return to the old place, please). Artist Tran Manh Tuan received a kidney transplant from his brother 19 years ago; moreover, a few years later, he fought against leukemia. Three years ago, he had a stroke and was treated at Military Hospital 175, undergoing many surgeries. Having faced death head-on, the male artist continues to grace the stage, inspiring others with his love for life and indomitable spirit. He frequently visits hospitals to perform for patients, spreading positivity.

By Giao Linh – Translated By Anh Quan