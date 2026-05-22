HCMC sounds alarm over Ebola, mandating strict border and hospital screening

Ho Chi Minh City’s health department issued an urgent directive on Thursday ordering strict monitoring at international borders and healthcare facilities to block the potential entry of the Ebola virus.

The emergency measure follows the World Health Organization's declaration on May 17 classifying a high-mortality outbreak of unknown illness in Mongbwalu Health Zone, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) must tighten surveillance at all international airports, seaports, and border gates. HCDC is directed to coordinate with aviation, maritime, port, and immigration police authorities to conduct international medical quarantines. These efforts aim to detect incoming travelers exhibiting symptoms or holding epidemiological links to affected outbreak regions.

HCDC is also tasked with launching risk communication campaigns targeting citizens and international arrivals. Individuals returning from Ebola-affected areas are advised to self-monitor their health for 21 days. If symptoms appear, they must limit contact and immediately contact the nearest medical facility for guidance. Additionally, HCDC will review its manpower, personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectants, sample transport logistics, and temporary isolation zones at border points to ensure rapid response capabilities.

The HCMC Department of Health has designated the Hospital for Tropical Diseases as the primary receiving hub for suspected Ebola cases. The hospital must prepare isolation wards, sample collection protocols, diagnostic testing, and treatment procedures aligned with the Ministry of Health regulations. It will also lead consultations for suspected cases before official admission and partner with HCDC to train municipal healthcare staff on Ebola hemorrhagic fever diagnosis and management.

Public and private medical facilities across the city are instructed to immediately activate screening, triage, and temporary isolation protocols for patients with suspected symptoms, particularly those who traveled to outbreak zones within the past 21 days. Healthcare facilities must report suspected cases immediately to HCDC and the Department of Health. Hospitals are strictly forbidden from transferring, discharging, or allowing suspected patients to leave without prior specialized clearance from health authorities.

Concurrently, the 115 Emergency Center has been placed on high alert to safely transport suspected Ebola cases using specialized ambulances equipped with proper containment and disinfection systems.

Local health centers and health stations in wards/ communes must intensify community surveillance, specifically monitoring international travelers, experts, and individuals arriving from epidemic regions. Suspected cases with epidemiological links within 21 days should be instructed to limit contact, mask, isolate in place, and report immediately to the HCDC for response.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan