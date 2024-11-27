Organ donation from brain-dead man saves seven lives

The family of a 18-year-old man, who suffered from a traumatic brain injury and was declared brain dead, donated his vital organs, which helped to save the lives of seven people.

Illustrative photo

Thong Nhat Hospital yesterday issued a statement confirming that an 18-year-old patient, declared brain-dead, has generously donated his organs to save seven patients in critical need of organ transplantation in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Thua Thien-Hue.

Director of Thong Nhat Hospital Associate Professor Le Dinh Thanh said that the hospital on November 17 admitted an emergency case involving a patient in a deep coma who had sustained traumatic brain injury and brain contusion.

The patient's family agreed to donate organs to save the lives of patients with end-stage organ failure.

After getting approval from the family of the brain-dead man, the surgical team removed organs from the brain-dead donor and transferred them to hospitals on November 24.

Two kidneys were successfully transplanted to two patients at Thong Nhat Hospital. Additionally, a heart and a portion of the liver were transplanted to two patients at Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi. A segment of the liver was also transplanted to a pediatric patient at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Furthermore, corneas were transplanted to two patients at Hue Central Hospital. At present, all seven patients who underwent organ transplants are showing good recovery, with their organ functions remaining stable.

Director of the National Organ Transplant Coordination Center Professor Dong Van He reported that the country has witnessed over 30 instances of organ donation following brain death since the start of the year. This marks a notable increase compared to previous periods and is a positive development for the initiative aimed at promoting organ donation to save lives.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan