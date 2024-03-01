Travel

Over VND233 billion to be invested in upgrade project of Vinh Airport

SGGPO

The People's Committee of Nghe An Province has approved the investment policy for the expansion and renovation project of the apron at Vinh International Airport, the Office of the Provincial People's Committee said on February 28.

Vinh Airport in Nghe An Province

Vinh Airport is currently overloaded with a growing number of passengers, especially at peak times. The airfield has not got enough parking spaces and its runway with a length of 2.4km serves for small aircraft only with a maximum of six aircraft. There is also no parallel taxiway system, affecting the takeoff and landing times.

The People's Committee of Nghe An Province has previously approved the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to be the investor for the expansion and renovation project of the apron at Vinh International Airport with a total capital of VND233.6 billion. The project will be implemented in 12 months.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

