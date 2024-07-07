Over US$212,000 from running program raised for difficult cases

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 7 collaborated with the Labor Union and Center of Culture and Sports of District 7 to host a running program for supporting the poor and workers in the district for the second time.

Around 3,000 people join a running program this morning.

As of this morning, around 3,000 officials, public servants, workers, laborers and people in District 7 joined the program.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 7 Nguyen Dung Hung said that the running program aimed at supporting the poor, workers and laborers with fatal diseases, occupational accidents and orphans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was also a practical program heading to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (July 28, 1929 - 2024); the success of the sixth Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 7 towards the 13thCongress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, tenure 2024 – 2029.

At the program, the agencies and units registered to donate to the Fund for the Poor, Fund for Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland of District 7 in 2024 with a total amount of over VND5.4 billion (US$212,464).

On the occasion, the organizers granted gifts for six orphans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 14 children with fatal diseases and disabled ones, 22 union members and laborers with fatal diseases and two union members and laborers suffering from occupational accidents with difficult circumstances and 41 near-poor families with a total amount of over VND90 million (US$3,541).

As for the rest amount of the donation, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of District 7 will continue to take care of union members and laborers with fatal diseases, occupational accidents and orphans with difficulties and near-poor households of the localities in the upcoming time.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong