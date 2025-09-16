Over 75,200 delegates in HCMC attend national conference

Party and State Leaders attend at the conference in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was held in a hybrid format, both in-person and online, across nearly 11,000 locations nationwide.

At the venue in Hanoi, the conference was attended by key Party and State leaders, including Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, along with current and former members of the Politburo, the Secretariat, the Party Central Committee, and leaders from central agencies, ministries, and departments.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the conference was livestreamed to 1,250 locations, with the participation of more than 75,200 delegates. Present at the main venue were former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; former Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Nguyen Thien Nhan; and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, along with other current and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City across various periods.

The conference focused on disseminating and implementing four key resolutions issued by the Politburo, including Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new situation, Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security through 2030, with a vision to 2045, Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development, and Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on some breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of public health.

As part of the program, delegates heard a keynote presentation by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the topic “Core principles and key contents of Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW dated August 22, 2025, of the Politburo on breakthroughs in the development of education and training, and the action program for its implementation.”

In addition, delegates were briefed on thematic presentations, including“Core principles and key contents of Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW dated September 8, 2025, of the Politburo on breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of public health, and the action program for its implementation”; “Core principles and key contents of Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW dated January 24, 2025, of the Politburo on international integration in the new context, and the action program for its implementation”; “Core principles and key contents of Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW dated August 20, 2025, of the Politburo on ensuring national energy security through 2030, with a vision to 2045, and the action program for its implementation.”

