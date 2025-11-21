Vietnam Film Festival 2025 showcases fierce golden hunt among box office giants

The 24th Vietnam Film Festival 2025 is set to be highly competitive, showcasing blockbuster hits and acclaimed works that reflect the strong growth of Vietnamese cinema.

The 24th Vietnam Film Festival 2025 is expected to be one of the most competitive editions in recent years, gathering a lineup of high-grossing and artistically strong films. This year’s gold hunt promises not only fierce rivalry but also a vivid reflection of the country’s thriving film industry after two years of impressive growth.

The organizers have announced 16 official entries in the feature film category, including Bo tu bao thu (The 4 Rascals), Nu hon bac ty (Money kisses), Dia dao: Mat troi trong bong toi (Tunnel: Sun in the Dark), Thanh am vuot dai duong (Sound Across the Ocean), Ba gia di bui (Runaway Grandma), Chi dau ( Sister-in-law), Cong tu Bac Lieu (Bac Lieu Prince), Tham tu Kien – Ky an khong dau (Detective Kien: The Headless Horror), Tu chien tren khong (Hijacked), Vang trang tho au (Childhood Moon), Mua do (Red Rain), and Kinh Van Hoa: Bat den con ma ( The Prism of youth: Blame it on the ghost). These works together present a diverse cinematic landscape from historical and war dramas to social, action, detective, family, and spiritual themes.

Remarkably, 11 out of the 16 films have surpassed the VND100 billion (US$3.79 million) revenue mark, with 7 exceeding VND200 billion. Even more encouraging is the noticeable rise in artistic quality. Gone are the days when judges struggled to find standout contenders; this year, the competition for the Golden Lotus, Silver Lotus, Jury Prize, and Best Visual Effects awards is expected to be exceptionally tight.

A positive sign for this year’s festival is the comeback of state-commissioned films and public–private co-productions, after years of dominance by privately funded projects. While three unreleased titles Thanh am vuot dai duong, Ba gia di bui, and Vang trang tho au remain unknown quantities, two public–private collaborations, Mua do and Tu chien tren khong, have already emerged as strong contenders. Meanwhile, Dia dao: Mat troi trong bong toi, though privately produced, received significant support from state institutions. These three films are widely regarded as leading candidates for the Golden Lotus award.

Notably, for the first time, the animation category features two full-length films namely De Men: Cuoc phieu luu toi xom lay loi (Cricket:The Adventures to Muddy Village) and Trang Quynh nhi: Truyen thuyet Kim Nguu, alongside 19 short animated films. De Men: Cuoc phieu luu toi xom lay loi currently holds the record for the highest-grossing Vietnamese animated film with over VND21 billion and previously won the Audience Choice Award at DANAFF 2025. Trang Quynh nhi, meanwhile, has earned praise from industry experts for its distinctly Vietnamese style, artistic design, creative storytelling, and meaningful message.

Following a resounding success at the box office, Vietnamese cinema has never been more eager to anticipate a “golden season” of awards than at this year’s Vietnam Film Festival. The return of the nation’s most prestigious cinematic event to Ho Chi Minh City after a decade, coinciding with the city’s recent recognition by UNESCO as a Creative City in the field of cinema under the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), has further heightened the vibrancy and significance of this cultural celebration.

The competition promises not only to challenge the jury in the film categories but also to intensify the race for individual awards. In the field of acting, predictions have become increasingly difficult as performances are being praised for their quality and diversity. Particularly in the category for Best Actress, numerous outstanding contenders have demonstrated remarkable talent, making the contest more compelling and unpredictable than ever.

At the Vietnam Film Festival 2025, the organizers received a total of 203 submissions. Following a thorough evaluation process, the Selection Council approved 144 films to participate. Among these, 87 works will officially compete across four categories comprising feature films, documentaries, scientific films, and animated films. In addition, 57 theatrical films, documentaries, scientific, and animated genres have been chosen for screening in the panorama program, offering audiences a diverse and comprehensive perspective on the current landscape of Vietnamese cinema.

By Van Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan