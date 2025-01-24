Over 5,030 needy students, workers get on beloved buses for Tet celebration

A ceremony to see off disadvantaged students and workers participating in the "Bringing Tet Home" program in 2025 took place at the Youth Cultural House in Ho Chi Minh City this morning.

Delegates conduct ceremonies. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association; and Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission were present at the campus of Youth Cultural House in Ho Chi Minh City early to inquire warmly and offer Tet gifts to students and workers.

Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union presents Tet gifts to family of disadvantaged workers. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

This year, the "Bringing Tet Home" program supports 5,035 students and workers in difficult circumstances, helping them return home for Tet.

Among these, 580 people were presented airplane tickets and the rest ones were offered bus tickets, primarily departing from Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces to the Central Highlands, Central and Northern provinces and cities.

Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission delivers Tet gifts to workers in difficult circumstances. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The program aims to care for, support and accompany students, young workers, and laborers facing difficulties, especially those whose families were affected by typhoon Yagi, helping them to return home to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2025.

This is the fifth year that the "Bringing Tet Home" program has been implemented.

In his speech at the ceremony, Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union shared that through the "Bringing Tet Home" program, the Central Youth Union hopes to widely spread the message of "leaving no one behind" in society.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong