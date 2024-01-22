National

Free flights offered to bring disadvantaged workers to return home for Tet

SGGPO

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will offer free flights to bring workers with difficult circumstances in southern provinces to their homes in the North to reunite relatives on the Tet holiday.

don-tet-7809jpg-8541.jfif
Vietnam Airlines will offer free flights to bring workers with difficult circumstances in southern provinces to their homes in the North to reunite relatives on the Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, a flight No.VN218 carrying the workers home will depart from HCMC to Hanoi on January 29. Flights bringing them back to the southern metropolis will depart from Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, and Vinh after the Lunar New Year.

In addition, Vietnam Airlines has coordinated with its partners to present Tet gifts to laborers and free flight tickets to workers who book their trips early.

The flights are part of its program themed “Flights of Dream-Reunion journey” which is co-organized by Vietnam Airlines, businesses, provinces, and cities nationwide.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh

