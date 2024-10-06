Over 26,000 train tickets sold on first day of sales for Lunar New Year

Around 26,000 train tickets were sold within two hours on the first day of ticket sales for the upcoming Tet (lunar New Year) holiday.

Passengers buy train tickets at Saigon Railway station. (Photo: SGGP)

The railway sector started the selling of train tickets to serve the rising travel demand of passengers on Tet at 8 a.m. on the morning of October 6.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, and giare.vetau.vn or at train stations or authorized ticket agents, through the Ticket Hotline and the Customer Hotline at 19001520, 19000109 or mobile apps such as Momo, VNpay, ZaloPay, Viettelpay.

As planned, the railway sector will operate 388 trains offering 167,000 seats during the Tet holidays, a decrease of two trips equivalent to 38,000 seats compared to last year.

Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) will provide additional trains before and after peak days to meet increasing travel demand during the Lunar New Year.

The train tickets during the holidays this lunar year have increased by 4-5 percent compared to last Tet. The highest-priced one-way ticket from HCMC to Hanoi is more than VND3 million (US$121) per lower berth in a 4-berth cabin and around VND6.4 million per person in a 2-berth cabin.

The lowest-priced ticket is VND2 million for a soft seat of TN6/4 train on the HCMC-Hanoi route.

Besides 9 pairs of passenger trains on the Thong Nhat (North-South) route and 13 other trips, the railway sector will operate additional pairs of passenger trains from HCMC to Da Nang, Tam Ky, Dieu Tri, and Nha Trang from January 28 – 31, 2025.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh