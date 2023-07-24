Over 400 domestic, foreign firms to attend Vietnam Medipharm Expo in HCMC

More than 400 businesses from 22 nations and territories have registered to join the 21st international medical, hospital, and pharmaceutical exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo), which will take place in HCMC from August 3-5.

The exhibitors will showcase healthcare products, food supplements, medical equipment, and hospital services and equipment in 450 booths.

The expo will offer organizations and businesses opportunities to exchange experiences, promote their products, seize investment opportunities, and promote cooperation to improve efficiency in production and business.

A series of seminars and B2B matching will be held on the sidelines of the event, including seminars on opportunities to develop Indonesia - Vietnam trade in medical products, innovation potential, and achievements of the health sector of Russia’s St. Petersburg, and a Vietnam - India Pharmaceutical Business Forum.

Enterprises from the Republic of Korea will host a series of seminars introducing new methods of treatment in the fields of dentistry, ophthalmology, cosmetology, rehabilitation, respiratory, and post-surgery cross-infection.

The expo is organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vinexad JSC in collaboration with the HCMC Medical Equipment Association.