Over 300 demobilized soldiers in HCMC introduced jobs

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command has just collaborated with the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to launch the program “Job introduction and vocational training consultancy for demobilized soldiers” in 2023.

Speaking at the program, Colonel Nguyen Tuan Bao, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command confirmed that the job vacancy for demobilized soldiers was one of the important policies of the Party and State which has received concerns from agencies at all levels and the society.

As of this morning, over 300 demobilized soldiers of the city have been sent to vocational schools, vocational training centers, job centers, units and enterprises having demand for recruiting workers.

Besides, the soldiers have also received consultancy for choosing vocational training sessions and applied for jobs in accordance with their conditions and abilities.

Colonel Nguyen Tuan Bao also said that Ho Chi Minh City has 3,800 youngsters fulfilling their military service who have come back to their hometown. All of them are young men having good manners and moral qualities.