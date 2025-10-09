Over 2,300 households to receive relief aid from Samaritan’s Purse

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep issued decisions to receive emergency aid from Samaritan’s Purse for three provinces affected by the storms, including Ha Tinh, Tuyen Quang and Lang Son on October 8.

The aid is intended to help residents overcome the severe aftermath caused by storm No. 10 and the floods in early October 2025.

According to the decision, Ha Tinh province will receive and deliver a relief package including household items, kitchen supplies, personal hygiene products, and essential food for 1,500 households. Meanwhile, Tuyen Quang Province is allocated a similar quantity for 800 households.

Lang Son province will receive 4,000 boxes of instant noodles, 4,000 cases of Lavie water and 4,000 packs of sausages for emergency relief for residents in the two communes of Huu Lung and That Khe.

All relief goods are new products purchased domestically.

The People’s Committees of the above mentioned provinces will receive, transport and distribute the relief aid to the right beneficiaries, ensuring transparency and reporting the results to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment by December 30, 2025.

Samaritan’s Purse is an international non-governmental humanitarian organization headquartered in the United States, operating for over 50 years in emergency relief, community development and humanitarian support in more than 100 countries. In Vietnam, the organization has implemented numerous humanitarian aid programs, providing clean water, supporting livelihoods and helping residents recover from natural disasters over the past years.

Floodwaters pour into Yen The Commune, Bac Ninh Province.

On the same day, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment launched a fundraising campaign to support people affected by storm No. 10, internationally named Bualoi.

Each officer, civil servant, public employee and worker in the agriculture and environment sector will contribute at least one day’s salary to help residents in storm- and flood-hit areas quickly stabilize their lives and restore production.

Vast floodwaters cover Lang Son Province, preliminary losses estimated at VND150 billion (US$5.7 million). (Photo: Truong Giang)

The Vietnam Agriculture and Environment Trade Union has been assigned as the focal point to receive and transfer all support to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front for allocation to storm- and flood-hit localities.

Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang stated that, in September and early October alone, Vietnam braced for five consecutive storms. Among them, storm No. 9 (Ragansa), typhoon No. 10 (Bualoi) and storm No. 11 (Matmo) caused severe damage in the Northern and Central provinces.

As of October 8, more than 80 people were dead or missing, nearly 196,000 houses were damaged, 87,000 hectares of rice and crops were flooded, and many transport and public infrastructure works were destroyed, with estimated losses of tens of thousands of billions of VND.

The minister called on all personnel in the sector to support people in disaster-hit areas through practical actions. Immediately after the launch ceremony, nearly VND1 billion (US$37,866) was raised to support residents in storm- and flood-affected areas.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong