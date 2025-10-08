HCMC receives nearly US$1.86 mln in donations for storm and flood victims

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the City Relief Mobilization Board on October 8 held a ceremony to receive donations supporting people affected by recent storms and floods.

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Head of the City’s Relief Mobilization Board Truong Thi Bich Hanh speaks at the ceremony.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Head of the City’s Relief Mobilization Board Truong Thi Bich Hanh expressed heartfelt thankfulness to all organizations, agencies and businesses for their compassion and meaningful contributions.

HCMC Health Department provides medical supply kits to people in storm- and flood-affected areas.

All donations from organizations and individuals will be allocated promptly, effectively for the right purposes, with public transparency through mass media and the official portal of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Truong Thi Bich Hanh informed that in response to the call from the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front launched a campaign calling for residents, agencies, organizations and businesses across the city to extend both material and spiritual support to help people overcome losses caused by recent storms and ongoing floods.

At the launch event, total contributions exceeded VND35.6 billion (US$1.35 million).

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Truong Thi Bich Hanh receives donations from organizations at the event.

As of October 7, the Ho Chi Minh City Relief Mobilization Board had received 3,016 donations, amounting to more than VND48.4 billion (US$1.86 million). From this fund, the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the HCMC Relief Mobilization Board have already conducted on-site visits to the Northern and North-Central provinces, which have been affected by the natural disaster, to encourage and directly provide support to affected communities, with a total disbursement of over VND47 billion (US$1.8 million).

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City continues to receive contributions from organizations and individuals to support people affected by recent storms and floods. Donations can be sent to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City via the following accounts at Saigonbank (Saigon Commercial and Industrial Bank): VND account: 000870406009898; USD account: 000884006001818. Alternatively, contributions can be made in person at the HCMC VFF Committee headquarters, located at No. 55 Mac Dinh Chi Street, Tan Dinh Ward, HCMC.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong