PM chairs inauguration, groundbreaking ceremonies for 80 key national projects

Inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies for passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport and key national projects and major works marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification were broadcast live on April 19.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies for passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport and key national projects and major works on April 19. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the inauguration ceremony for passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport with the participation of Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the Can Gio coastal urban development project were former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang; former permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Le Hong Anh; former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan; Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Nguyen Van Duoc; leaders of departments; and Vingroup.

Speaking at the groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies of key national projects, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the events aim to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and pay tribute to national heroes who sacrificed their lives and made outstanding contributions for national independence.

It is the first time that the Government organized groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for 80 key projects across three regions—North, Central, and South—with a total investment of up to VND450 trillion (US$17.4 billion).

Among them are many projects that have been completed and put into operation, especially expressway projects. An additional 227 kilometers of expressways have been completed, raising the total length of expressways nationwide to 2,268 kilometers. Vietnam's transportation sector is expected to fulfill the target of developing 3,000 km of expressways by 2025.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the Government has also kicked off 33 large-scale projects across provinces and cities nationwide, including Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3, Thang Long Boulevard, the Ninh Binh – Hai Phong Expressway, AEON Mall Hai Duong, Phase 3 of Thai Nguyen University, infrastructure for Tran De Industrial Park, and social housing projects in Vinh Phuc, Ha Nam, and Long An, among others. All of these projects serve as a foundation for the synchronized development of socio-economic infrastructure.

According to the Prime Minister, the projects being started and inaugurated today reflect the determination of the Party and the State, as well as the consensus of the people and businesses, in creating new development spaces and ensuring social security, national security and defense.

According to the Ministry of Construction, a total of 80 projects were kicked off and inaugurated on this occasion, with a total investment of over VND445 trillion. Of this, VND185 trillion comes from the state budget, while VND260 trillion is from non-budget sources.

Among these projects, 40 are in the transportation sector, 12 others are in industrial and civil construction, 12 are educational projects, 9 are cultural and social projects, 5 are medical projects, and 2 are irrigation works.

Some notable achievements include the planning of the Eastern North-South Expressway, with a total length of 2,063km, spanning from the northern border province of Lang Son to the southernmost province of Ca Mau and traversing 32 provinces and cities. At present, 1,443 kilometers of the expressway are operational, while 605 kilometers are under construction. The construction of the Can Tho Bridge 2 project, with a total length of around 15 kilometers, is preparing to start. Six component projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway, including Bai Vot – Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi – Vung Ang, Bung – Van Ninh, Van Phong – Nha Trang, Ben Luc – Long Thanh, and Bien Hoa – Vung Tau, were put into operation today, raising the total length of expressways nationwide to 2,268 kilometers.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and delegates attend the inauguration ceremony for passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport. . (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Construction and local authorities are making efforts to complete 3,000 kilometers of expressways by 2025 in accordance with the directives of the Government and the Prime Minister and achieve a total of 5,000 kilometers of expressways by 2030.

Regarding aviation infrastructure, several key projects, such as Long Thanh International Airport, the expansion of Tan Son Nhat Airport, and Noi Bai Airport, have been and are being implemented with urgency and determination. Additionally, several projects began, including Terminal T2 at Dong Hoi Airport and the expansion of Ca Mau Airport, to meet development demands and enhance domestic and international connectivity. Notably, the international standard Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, with a capacity of 20 million passengers per year, has officially been put into operation synchronously and effectively.

On the other hand, a series of projects related to housing and urban development have been implemented, such as the operation of the Nhon– Hanoi Station and Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro lines, Hanoi’s Ring Road 3.5, and the Can Gio sea reclamation urban area in Ho Chi Minh City.

Regarding energy infrastructure development, major hydropower projects with a capacity of over 100 MW and reservoirs with capacities exceeding 100 million cubic meters have been largely completed. The total power capacity from renewable energy sources increased from 15.6 percent in 2020 to 27.1 percent in 2024, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions in line with the Government's commitments. The power transmission system has been completed to bring electricity to remote and rural areas. Notably, the Quang Trach – Pho Noi 500 kV circuit-3 power transmission line was finished in just six months.

Terminal T3 is Vietnam’s first smart airport terminal, applying electronic identification and biometric face identification technologies. Passengers may use their chip-based citizen identity (ID) cards for purchasing tickets and completing check-in, security screening, and boarding, shortening passenger processing time and streamlining cumbersome processes.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh