Over 1,300 applications for issuance, renewal of driver’s licenses under process

The Traffic Police (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security yesterday announced that the unit had received over 1,300 applications for the issuance and renewal of driver’s licenses at three designated locations across the city.

Officers provide guidance on the necessary procedures for residents.

According to PC08, the handover process between the Department of Transport, now the municipal Department of Transportation and Public Works and PC08 was carried out swiftly to ensure timely service for residents applying for or renewing their licenses.

Although the first few days saw a high number of applicants, officers were stationed at each location to provide guidance on the necessary procedures for residents.

Residents can submit their applications at three addresses, as follow 252 Ly Chinh Thang Street, Ward 9, District 3; 8 Nguyen Anh Thu Street, My Tay Ward, District 12; 111 Tan Son Nhi Street, Tan Son Nhi Ward, Tan Phu District.

Currently, there are two methods for submitting applications in-person and online.

Applicants will receive their results within five working days from the date of submission.

The processing fee for issuance or renewal is VND135,000 (US$5.3) per application.

Additionally, license information will be updated on the VNeID app and the Traffic Police online license verification system at gplx.csgt.bocongan.gov.vn within three days of submission.

For online applications, citizens can visit the National Public Service Portal at https://dvc4.gplx.gov.vn/p/home/dvc-trang-chu.html.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong