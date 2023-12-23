Over 1,100 natural disasters hit Vietnam in 2023

More than 1,100 natural disasters have taken place across Vietnam this year, heard a conference held by the office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control in Hanoi on December 22.

Flooding in the central region (Illustrative photo - Source: VNA)

Accordingly, natural disasters have to date caused 166 people dead and missing, down 5 percent year-on-year. The estimated economic damage is about VND8.23 trillion (US$339.38 million), an annual decrease of 58 percent. Faced with the abnormal and extreme nature of the disasters, the Government, Prime Minister, and national steering committee have directed ministries and localities to vigorously and promptly implement responsive solutions.

According to Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, this year has so far seen eight storms and tropical depressions. Severe heatwaves have occurred, with temperatures in some places reaching up to 44.2 degrees Celsius. Heavy rains have taken place in the central region, with 35 provinces and cities affected by floods and landslides.

Throughout the year, the center has implemented a comprehensive set of measures to enhance the detailed level of flood and landslide warning messages, focusing on applying new and modern technologies to determine more detailed rainfall thresholds. Notably, a real-time warning information system is being integrated into its related forecasting.

Vietnamplus