Weather

Over 1,100 natural disasters hit Vietnam in 2023

More than 1,100 natural disasters have taken place across Vietnam this year, heard a conference held by the office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control in Hanoi on December 22.

01-11-2020-lu-chong-lu-bao-chong-bao-mien-trung-huy-dong-tong-luc-de-ung-pho-1f592cbf-details-397.jpg
Flooding in the central region (Illustrative photo - Source: VNA)

Accordingly, natural disasters have to date caused 166 people dead and missing, down 5 percent year-on-year. The estimated economic damage is about VND8.23 trillion (US$339.38 million), an annual decrease of 58 percent. Faced with the abnormal and extreme nature of the disasters, the Government, Prime Minister, and national steering committee have directed ministries and localities to vigorously and promptly implement responsive solutions.

According to Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, this year has so far seen eight storms and tropical depressions. Severe heatwaves have occurred, with temperatures in some places reaching up to 44.2 degrees Celsius. Heavy rains have taken place in the central region, with 35 provinces and cities affected by floods and landslides.

Throughout the year, the center has implemented a comprehensive set of measures to enhance the detailed level of flood and landslide warning messages, focusing on applying new and modern technologies to determine more detailed rainfall thresholds. Notably, a real-time warning information system is being integrated into its related forecasting.

Vietnamplus

Tags

natural disasters Vietnam 2023 economic damage storms Tropical depressions heatwaves floods landslides Weather Focasting

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn