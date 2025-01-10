Over 10,000 runners kick off New Year at HCMC Marathon 2025

Over 10,000 participants will join the HCMC Marathon 2025 on the morning of January 12, marking one of the city’s standout New Year activities.

The organizers and delegates participate in the opening ceremony of HCMC Marathon 2025.

The opening ceremony for the 12th HCMC Marathon – 2025 was held on January 10 at Hoa Lu Sports Center (District 1). On January 10 and 11, participants also completed registration procedures to collect their BIBs, race kits, and related items. This year’s event welcomes over 10,000 runners, including approximately 2,500 international athletes, who will compete in a lively city atmosphere and enjoy the cool early spring weather.

As part of a series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day, the 12th HCMC Marathon stands out as a significant New Year event. The 2025 race embraces the theme “The People’s Victory – Proudly Striding,” celebrating triumph not just as crossing the finish line but as a journey of pride, unity, and shared accomplishments.

Athletes take check-in photos at the event area.

In conjunction with the event, the organizing committee donated VND100 million to the HCMC Athletics Federation and VND300 million to the HCMC Sports Talent Support Fund.

The main races on January 12 feature 10km, 21km, and 42km distances, starting and finishing in front of Independence Palace, which also served as the starting point for the first HCMC Marathon in 1992.

The organizers present event trophies to the supporting partners.

As a popular blend of sports and tourism, the event increasingly attracts domestic and especially international visitors, who come to participate and experience the city’s New Year celebrations. The race not only fosters the growth of the sports movement but also boosts the development of related tourism services, including accommodations, dining, and retail, throughout the event week.

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan