The WDSF World Challenge Cup: Rising Stars Standard & Rising Stars Latin officially opened at the Military Zone 7 Gymnasium (HCMC) on July 13.

Over 1,000 athletes compete at 2024 HCMC World Dance Championship.

This dancesport competition is organized by champion Khanh Thi.

This is one of the largest-scale dance competitions in the world, organized by Vietnam's dancesport queen Khanh Thi. The event attracted over 80 domestic clubs and participants from 26 countries and territories, making it a truly international affair.

The opening ceremony is brief but no less grand.

Notable participants include renowned athletes such as the duo Phan Hien-Thu Huong (all-around champions of SEA Games 31) and Ngoc An-To Uyen (runners-up in Vietnam's all-around Latin category).

After an exciting first day of competition, the athletes showcased their talents in various categories, with two main events being the WDSF International Open Latin & Standard 2024 and the KTOC Cup 2024.

Held in Vietnam, this championship is an opportunity to compete and achieve and a source of pride for the country's dancesport community. The event is sanctioned by the World DanceSport Federation and enthusiastically supported by the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation.

Before the official opening ceremony, the early matches gave the audience thrilling and captivating moments. The championship will conclude on the evening of July 14, with high expectations for outstanding performances from the athletes.

By Dung Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan