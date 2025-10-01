Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Chief tours Di An Ward Public Administrative Service Center

SGGPO

Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, together with his working delegation, on October 1 morning conducted a working session with the Di An Ward Standing Party Committee.

Attending the working session were Mr. Nguyen Van Loi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Member of the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Before the working session, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and the delegates surveyed the operations of the Di An Ward Public Administrative Service Center.

8056c7b12c5aa604ff4b-4188-6683.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, together with a working delegation, surveys operation of Di An Ward Public Administrative Service Center. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the document reception area, the city’s Party chief greeted and warmly inquired about citizens carrying out their administrative procedures; and also received citizens’ contributions on administrative services and reports from the center’s officials on its operations, including the working conditions of staff and civil servants.

5086570ebce536bb6ff4-6410-6990.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang inquires about citizens who are doing administrative procedures at Di An Ward Public Administrative Service Center. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
2400287109729496478-5352-2977.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang greets staff at Di An Ward Public Administrative Service Center who assist citizens with administrative procedures. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

As reported, Di An Ward Public Administrative Service Center has 15 counters for receiving and processing administrative procedures and five counters for handling documents that are not restricted by administrative boundaries.

Since July 1, 2025, the center has received over 13,569 applications. On average, the center processes more than 400 applications per day, mainly in the sectors of justice, business, land and construction.

Di An Ward has a population of over 234,000, making it the most populous ward in Ho Chi Minh City and the second most populous ward in the country.

Di An Ward was established by merging the entire natural area and population of the former Di An and An Binh wards, along with the neighborhoods of Chieu Lieu, Chieu Lieu A, Dong Chieu, Dong Chieu A, Tan Long and Dong Tac, which formerly belonged to Tan Dong Hiep Ward.

>>>Below are some photos during Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang's working visit at Di An Ward Public Administrative Service Center on October 2 morning.

84a31a43f1a87bf622b9-769-2837.jpg
e9e34d6aa6812cdf7590-7806-1696.jpg
2423162533133321691-5859-6691.jpg
d6eaee6c05878fd9d696-1712-9019.jpg
5f2a0cb5e75e6d00344f-1613-6269.jpg
By Van Minh, Van Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Di An Ward Public Administrative Service Center Di An Ward Standing Party Committee the most populous ward in HCMC the second most populous ward in Vietnam Di An Ward Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn