Bach Ma National Park breeds silver pheasants to restore species in wild

The Center for Rescue, Conservation, and Creature Development in Bach Ma National Park in Hue City is underway to breed the silver pheasant (Lophura nycthemera) and other rare species as part of an ongoing conservation and rewilding initiative.

According to the Director of Bach Ma National Park, Nguyen Vu Linh, the Center for Rescue, Conservation, and Creature Development was established in 2015 and currently houses 14 silver pheasants and two green peafowls (Pavo muticus). Since 2022, the facility has successfully bred 20 silver pheasants and four green peafowls. A number of these individuals are expected to be released into the wild within the next two years as part of efforts to restore the species' population in its natural habitat.

In addition to its core mission of wildlife rescue and biodiversity conservation, the center also conducts research on the biological and reproductive characteristics of rare plant and animal species; preserves the genetic resources of valuable flora; supplies seedlings for reforestation efforts; and provides research, veterinary, training, and advisory services. It is also involved in developing and managing livelihood improvement projects for communities living in buffer zones surrounding the park.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh