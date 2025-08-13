Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Bach Ma National Park breeds silver pheasants to restore species in wild

SGGPO

The Center for Rescue, Conservation, and Creature Development in Bach Ma National Park in Hue City is underway to breed the silver pheasant (Lophura nycthemera) and other rare species as part of an ongoing conservation and rewilding initiative.

According to the Director of Bach Ma National Park, Nguyen Vu Linh, the Center for Rescue, Conservation, and Creature Development was established in 2015 and currently houses 14 silver pheasants and two green peafowls (Pavo muticus). Since 2022, the facility has successfully bred 20 silver pheasants and four green peafowls. A number of these individuals are expected to be released into the wild within the next two years as part of efforts to restore the species' population in its natural habitat.

In addition to its core mission of wildlife rescue and biodiversity conservation, the center also conducts research on the biological and reproductive characteristics of rare plant and animal species; preserves the genetic resources of valuable flora; supplies seedlings for reforestation efforts; and provides research, veterinary, training, and advisory services. It is also involved in developing and managing livelihood improvement projects for communities living in buffer zones surrounding the park.

galoi.jpg
galoi1.jpg
galoi2.jpg
galoi3.jpg
galoi4.jpg
galoi5.jpg
galoi6.jpg
galoi7.jpg
galoi8.jpg
galoi9.jpg
galoi10.jpg
By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Bach Ma National Park silver pheasants conservation and rewilding green peafowls (Pavo muticus)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn