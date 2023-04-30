Binh Dinh's travel promotion program opens with Tourism Festival 2023

Binh Dinh Tourism Festival 2023 opened in Quy Nhon City in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh on April 29, celebrating the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and National Tourism Year 2023.

The event themed “Quy Nhon- sea heaven- brilliant colors” is one of the 16 major programs promoting the province’s tourism that will be held from now until the end of this year.

The festival will include a series of cultural, tourism, and sports activities, such as an exhibition of One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products and traditional craft villages, a conference on trade and supply-demand connection, a cooking performance and food fair, Vietnamese traditional martial arts competition, the 2023 Miss World Vietnam beauty contest, a marathon and more.

The highlight event is a hot-air balloon festival themed “Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh – sea heaven” which will be organized for the first time on April 25 – May 5.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province Lam Hai Giang said that the provincial tourism industry directly contributed 7.2 percent and indirectly donated 10.79 percent to the province's GRDP in 2019.

In 2022, the locality received more than four million visitors. This number is 1.8 times higher than the same period in 2021. Total revenue from tourism reached VND13,119 billion (US$559 million), amounting to 6.6 times the number during the same period last year, he stressed.

Some pictures of the opening ceremony of Binh Dinh Tourism Festival 2023: