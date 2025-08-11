First high-quality train from Hanoi to Quang Tri makes its inaugural journey

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Quang Tri Province, in coordination with the railway sector, welcomed the inaugural journey of the high-quality JQB1 train from Hanoi to Quang Tri at Dong Hoi Station on August 11.

Representatives from the Quang Tri Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the provincial Tourism Promotion Center present flowers and souvenirs to passengers. (Photo: SGGP)

This new transport service aims to enhance passenger experience and service quality while offering diversity in travel options. The launch has been well received by both passengers and industry observers.

According to the schedule, the JQB1 train departed from Hanoi Station at 8:05 p.m. on August 10 and arrived at Dong Hoi Station at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

On the return leg, the JQB2 train leaves Dong Hoi at 3:20 p.m. and arrives in Hanoi at 4:15 a.m. the next day.

The train consists of six sleeper carriages, five seating carriages, one dining car, and one power car. Entirely manufactured in Vietnam using advanced technology, the train meets high standards of safety and offers ultimate comfort with 360-degree rotating seats, sleeper berths equipped with personal televisions, zone-controlled air conditioning, Wi-Fi connectivity, a vacuum toilet system, ABS braking, and an axletronic temperature monitoring system.

The inaugural JQB1 journey to Dong Hoi carried 180 passengers, most of whom were tourists from Hanoi and northern provinces.

Representatives from the Quang Tri Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the provincial Tourism Promotion Center present flowers to the train crew. (Photo: SGGP)

The inaugural JQB1 journey to Dong Hoi carry 180 passengers. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Minh Phuc, a passenger from Hanoi, said that he chose to travel by train to enjoy the scenic views along the way. The Central region, in particular, is known for having one of the most beautiful railway routes in the world, which made the journey truly memorable and impressive. The onboard staff was welcoming and courteous.

At the welcoming ceremony, representatives from the Quang Tri Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the provincial Tourism Promotion Center presented flowers and souvenirs to passengers, along with well wishes for a safe journey and enriching travel experience.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Ha, Deputy Director of the Quang Tri Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, stated that the launch of the high-quality JQB1/JQB2 train service will enhance connectivity between the capital and Quang Tri while also offering greater opportunities for visitors to explore the province’s heritage sites and natural landmarks. It also aims to promote sustainable tourism development.

According to the railway sector, this marks a significant step forward in integrating rail transport with Central Vietnam’s unique tourism offerings. The initiative aims to diversify travel options and enhance the overall experience for visitors.

By Minh Phong—Translated by Kim Khanh