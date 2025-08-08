Tour boats in Ha Long Bay to complete AIS installation by August 15

About 80 percent of tour boats operating in northern Quang Ninh province’s Ha Long Bay had been equipped with AIS (Automatic Identification System) devices as of August 6, with full installation expected by August 15.

Several cruise ships in Ha Long Bay are installing additional AIS systems to enhance safety measures. (Photo: SGGP)

AIS is an automatic tracking system that allows vessels to exchange information such as identity, location, direction, speed, and other data with other ships and onshore stations.

According to national technical regulations, AIS installation is mandatory for boats carrying more than 50 passengers. However, operators of smaller vessels (under 50 seats) in Ha Long Bay have voluntarily committed to completing installation by the deadline to enhance operational safety.

On August 2, the provincial Department of Construction led an inter-agency inspection team to assess the effectiveness of AIS equipment on tour boats and identify additional temporary storm shelters on Ha Long and Bai Tu Long Bays.

By integrating AIS with the existing VHF radio system (channel 16), authorities aim to ensure seamless communication and rapid response during emergencies. The provincial inland waterway port authority is set to inspect vessels’ communication equipment before issuing departure clearances.

As part of broader safety efforts to strengthen visitor confidence, since August 6, the local military command has deployed a medical ship and two patrol boats to maintain around-the-clock patrols across the bays.

In addition, the Quang Ninh People’s Committee has partnered with the Institute of Earth Sciences (under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology) to install early-warning systems for thunderstorms, whirlwinds, and lightning at key locations, particularly in Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, and coastal areas.

Vietnamplus