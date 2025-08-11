Airlines expand aircraft fleets amid growing passenger demand

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), in the first seven months of 2025, airports nationwide handled over 71 million passengers, a 7.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Cargo volume also surged, with more than 967,000 tons transported, marking a nearly 14 percent rise year-on-year.

As of early August, Vietnam’s total aircraft fleet had grown to 254 planes, an increase of 13 compared to the same period last year.

Most recently, Vietravel Airlines added two new aircraft to its fleet, including an Airbus A320 (registration No. VU136) with a capacity of 182 seats and an Airbus A321 (registration No. VN-A129) capable of carrying 228 passengers. These additions are part of the carrier’s plan to introduce three new aircraft during the 2025 summer travel season.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is intensifying safety inspections across airlines, maintenance organizations, training institutions, and airport operators, particularly during peak travel periods such as national holidays and the Lunar New Year.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Kim Khanh