Culinary festival in Quang Tri attracts over 30,000 visitors

The three-day Vietnam Culture - Culinary Festival 2023 in the central province of Quang Tri wrapped up on April 30, serving more than 30,000 visitors, more than six times higher than expected.

With the theme "The soul of the nation - The taste of the homeland", the festival took place in Cua Viet town, Gio Linh district, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with Quang Tri provincial People's Committee.

Several special activities were held during the festival, such as a demonstration of the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine with the participation of renowned chefs from the three regions (North, Central, and South) including Phan Ton Gia Hien, food experts Nguyen Hoang and Doan Thi Huong Giang who demonstrated not only cooking techniques, but also the values of each dish and drink.

There were also a regional food fair and an outdoor music space, among others.

The festival was attended by 74 units from all over the country with 84 booths. The culinary space introduced more than 500 dishes and drinks with domestic and foreign culinary styles.

This year’s event was an opportunity for Quang Tri and other localities to introduce and promote their own unique culinary and cultural values to domestic and international tourists, contributing to socio-economic development.