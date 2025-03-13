Northern Vietnam faces rain, humidity as Southern regions endure intense heat

Before the 17th cold wave arrives, Hanoi and Northern Vietnam are experiencing rain and humidity again, with some areas seeing heavy rain, while Ho Chi Minh City remains hot today and in the coming days.

Hanoi experiences fog on the morning of March 13. (Photo: VOV)

Hanoi and several Northern provinces were covered in fog with light drizzle, creating the typical damp atmosphere of spring, on the morning of March 13. High humidity caused household objects to be coated in a thin layer of moisture, leading to an uncomfortable clammy feeling.

In Lao Cai Province, morning rush hour was affected by scattered showers, making travel difficult.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, drizzle and fog will continue in Northern Vietnam in the coming days. The Northwestern region will see scattered rain, light morning fog, and sunshine in the afternoon. Dien Bien and Lai Chau provinces may experience localized heat.

In the Northeastern region and Thanh Hoa, light rain, drizzle, and fog are expected at night and in the morning.

From the night of March 14 to March 15, the Northwestern region will have scattered rain, morning fog, and sunny afternoons, with some areas experiencing heat. On the evening and night of March 15, showers and thunderstorms will be scattered before the rain decreases. From March 16, temperatures in the region are expected to drop.

In the Northeastern region, the night of March 14 and the morning of March 15 will see scattered light rain, drizzle, and fog, with sunshine in the afternoon. From the night of March 15, temperatures may drop.

In the Southern region and Ho Chi Minh City, widespread heat continues today, with temperatures reaching up to 36 degrees Celsius and UV levels at a high-risk threshold. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to minimize exposure to ultraviolet rays and extreme heat.

The temperature in Ho Chi Minh City is 27 degrees Celsius at 7 a.m. on March 13. (Photo: WINDY)

From the night of March 14 to March 22, areas from Quang Binh to Khanh Hoa will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and at night, while daytime remains sunny. Other regions, including the Central Highlands and the Southern region, will continue to see sunny days with occasional evening and nighttime showers. Localized heat in the Central Highlands and the Southern region is expected to persist in the coming days.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan