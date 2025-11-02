Northern region braces for strong cold wave

A strong cold wave is expected to move into the Northern region this weekend, bringing noticeably colder weather and the season’s first severe chill in some areas.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on the afternoon of November 1 reported that a powerful cold air mass is moving southward from mainland Asia and will begin affecting the Northeastern region by the afternoon or evening of November 2. The system will then continue to strengthen, expanding to the Northwest, North Central and parts of the Central region.

As the cold air settles in, northeasterly winds will increase to level 2–3 inland and level 3–4 along coastal areas.

From November 2 through November 4, the Northern provinces, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces are likely to experience rain, with some areas seeing moderate rainfall.

The cold front is forecast to begin affecting the Northeastern region on the afternoon and evening of November 2, before expanding its influence to other areas.

Temperatures are forecast to drop sharply starting late November 2, with Northeastern provinces and Thanh Hoa turning cold and mountainous areas dipping below 15 degrees Celsius. The Northwestern region and Nghe An Province will see cooler weather initially, turning cold between November 3 and November 4.

Over the past weeks, a series of cold fronts has pushed into Northern Vietnam since October 19, continuously strengthening and contributing to heavy flooding across central provinces. However, those previous surges of cold air mainly brought cool to chilly weather, with minimum temperatures generally ranging from 18–21 degrees Celsius.

The upcoming cold wave forecast to arrive in Northern Vietnam from the night of November 2 is expected to be stronger. The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warns that overnight lows will drop to 16–19 degrees Celsius, with some mountainous areas falling below 15 degrees Celsius, the threshold for severe cold. Hanoi will see rainy and chilly weather, with minimum temperatures around 17–19 degrees Celsius.

In addition, the strengthened cold air combined with upper-level easterly disturbances will continue to trigger widespread heavy rainfall from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai provinces, according to the national forecasting center.

Over 19,000 homes are still inundated in the Central region The Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has updated the damage caused by the historic floods in the Central region as of the evening of November 1. According to the latest report, 36 people have been reported dead or missing, an increase of one case compared to the morning report on November 1 and two cases higher than the report from the evening of October 31. Among the victims, 32 have been confirmed dead, with Da Nang City recording the highest number of fatalities. Four people are still missing, and 44 others have been injured, the majority of whom are also in Da Nang. The Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention added that as of the evening of November 1, 19,245 homes were still inundated across Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai and Lam Dong.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong