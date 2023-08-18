Northern mountainous region at risk of landslides, land subsidence, inundation

The Northern mountainous localities were required to urgently deal with the coming torrential rain days along with risks of land subsidence, landslides and inundation.

The requirement was under an official letter from the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on August 17 right after receiving the latest weather forecast and reports for the region from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting.

According to the weather agency, from the night of August 18 to August 19, the Northern mountainous region is forecast to experience a wave of tropical downpours with torrential rainfall exceeding 150 mm along with a high risk of flash flood and landslide in mountainous areas and inundation in low-lying areas.

Therefore, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control required that localities in the affected region need to closely monitor weather forecasts and warnings and timely provide information to authorities and people, especially in areas where torrential rains, flash floods and landslides have occurred recently.

It is essential to arrange specialized forces and rescuers and check and review residential areas along rivers, streams and low-lying areas with high risks of flooding, flash floods and landslides to proactively evacuate people to safe places.