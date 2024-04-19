North sees thundery downpours, Central region scorched by intense heat

From the night of April 17 throughout April 18, widespread rains cooled off the capital city of Hanoi and the Northern provinces of Hoa Binh, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong and Hung Yen.

However, some places in the Northern mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Cao Bang, Bac Kan and Ha Giang have suffered from serious damage to trees, fruit trees, electricity poles and vegetable crops following severe weather patterns of thunderstorms, lightning, downpours and cyclones.

Lai Chau Province reported that two of four people in a sunk boat remain missing along with serious property damage.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, on Friday, a heat wave tends to come back to the Northwestern and Red River Delta regions and thundery rains remain in large parts of the Northern region.

Meteorologists said that the heat intensification is expected to extend up to 39 degrees Celsius and air humidity of 35 percent to 40 percent.

The Southern region continues to be scorched with the highest temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius and air humidity of 45 percent to 50 percent.

In the afternoon of April 18, a hailstorm occurred in the area of Tra Mai Commune, Nam Tra My District, Quang Nam Province, cooling off the locality after persistent hot days.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong