North-Central, Central coastal localities asked to deal with tropical depression

The North-Central and Central coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Quang Binh were asked to deal with a potential tropical depression in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Particularly, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent a letter to require its sub-divisions in the coastal localities from Quang Ninh to Quang Binh, the Border Guard Command, the Vietnam Fisheries Surveillance and the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to deploy response to the risk of the tropical low-pressure system.

Firstly, it is necessary to count the number of vessels operating in the Gulf of Tonkin, strictly manage the fishing boats and fishermen going to sea, prepare forces and means of rescue.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that this weather pattern would be likely to trigger moderate and heavy rains over the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province.

It is expected that the Central Highland and the Southern region will experience downpours in the evenings from June 9 to June 12.