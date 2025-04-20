Non-essential vehicles banned from passing through city center from 5 p.m.

Non-essential vehicles are banned on multiple roads passing through the center of Ho Chi Minh City for a special art program, beginning from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 20.

The Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Police announced traffic restrictions on multiple roads across the city center from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., to ensure security and traffic safety for the special art program, titled Dat nuoc tron niem vui (The Country is Full of Joy).

The event is part of the activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

According to the PC08, the outdoor art program will begin at 8 p.m. at the Reunification Hall and live broadcast on information and media channels, with the presence of senior leaders of the Party and State along with over 1,000 artists and guests.

In order to ensure security, traffic order and safety, the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department informed that the Ho Chi Minh City police forces, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command coordinated with relevant units to establish security areas, restricting people and non-essential vehicles, excepting for vehicles and forces on duty and those with invitation cards from the organizing board.

The restricted traffic area

Routes in the center of Ho Chi Minh City will be closed tonight to serve the special art program, including Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, the section from Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street to Nguyen Du Street; Le Duan Street, the section from the main gate of the Reunification Hall on Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street to Pham Ngoc Thach Roundabout; Pham Ngoc Thach Street, the section from Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street to Pham Ngoc Thach Roundabout; Pasteur Street, the section from Nguyen Du Street to the start of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street; Cong Xa Paris (Paris Commune Square) area, the section from Pham Ngoc Thach Roundabout to Nguyen Du Street; Alexandre De Rhodes Street; and Han Thuyen Street.

A traffic policeman regulates traffic in front of Ben Thanh Market in downtown HCMC

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong