Noi Bai, Da Nang named in world’s top 100 airports

Hanoi capital’s Noi Bai International Airport and the Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name have been listed among the world’s top 100 airports in 2024 by the UK–based aviation consultancy Skytrax.

Hanoi capital’s Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)

According to the list, Noi Bai ranked 96th, up 31 places compared to last year, while Da Nang stood at the 94th position.

This marked the sixth time that Noi Bai airport has made it in Skytrax’s list, from 2016 to 2020, and in 2024.

The northern airport also secured the sixth position in the global rankings for airports with the best Wi-Fi connectivity in 2024, according to the renowned Skytrax Airline, which publishes a list of the top 20 global airports with the best Wi-Fi connectivity annually.

Its impressive performance highlights its commitment to providing passengers with seamless and reliable access to the Internet, thereby bettering the overall travel experience of visitors.

Earlier, the international terminal at the Da Nang International Airport became the first and the only terminal in Vietnam to get a 5-star rating by Skytrax, following its continued efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance the passenger experience.

The airport was also named among the world’s top 10 most improved airports, and among the best regional airports in Asia in the 2023 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

The World Airport Awards initially began in 1999 when Skytrax launched its first global airport customer satisfaction survey. It is generally regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 500 airports.

