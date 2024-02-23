Travel

Noi Bai Airport sees surge in international travelers after Tet

SGGPO

Noi Bai International Airport has noted a substantial rise in international passenger traffic to and from Hanoi after the Lunar New Year, with some days seeing nearly 38,000 passengers, surpassing the peak in 2019.

khach-bay-quoc-te-8750jpg-9380.jpg
International visitors through Noi Bai Airport increase sharply

Over the past week, on average, Noi Bai International Airport has handled 531 flights per day, up 8.8 percent compared to the previous week, with nearly 94,100 passengers per day, marking a 19.8 percent rise from the previous week.

In particular, the international passenger volume has surged by 14.7 percent compared to the previous week, averaging nearly 36,000 passengers per day, surpassing the 2019 Lunar New Year peak of 34,000 passengers per day.

In recent days, Noi Bai International Airport has noticed certain hours, especially from around 8 p.m. to midnight, when there is a significant influx of international passengers and their accompanying relatives congregating at the public lounge area and check-in counters. Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to maintain security and facilitate passenger movement.

Noi Bai International Airport recommends that international travelers prepare all necessary documents and arrive at least three hours before departure to complete airport procedures on time. Passengers should also adhere to the instructions of security personnel.

During peak hours, especially in the evenings, Noi Bai International Airport will implement flexible measures to restrict non-travelers and passenger relatives. They will not be allowed access to the check-in area to prioritize space and convenience for passengers.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Nha

Tags

Noi Bai International Airport international travelers 2024 Lunar New Year

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn