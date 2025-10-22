No more ward or commune mergers in HCMC: HCMC Secretary Tran Luu Quang

At a conference reviewing the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW, Mr. Tran Luu Quang provided clarification on whether HCMC will continue reorganizing or merging wards and communes.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang delivers remarks at the meeting.

The HCMC Party Committee, on October 22, held a conference to review the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, addressed public concerns over whether the city would proceed with further mergers of wards and communes.

According to Mr. Tran Luu Quang, recent reports suggested that 48 wards and four communes in HCMC failed to meet the minimum area requirements under current regulations and might therefore need to be reorganized. Responding to this, he explained that city leaders had carefully reviewed all criteria before implementing previous administrative mergers. Given HCMC’s particular characteristics — limited land and a dense population — the area requirements could not be fully met in certain localities. However, the city had taken into account multiple principles and indicators when carrying out the restructuring.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang affirmed that in the coming years, HCMC will not conduct further ward or commune mergers. Instead, the city will focus on consolidating and improving the operational efficiency of the existing administrative apparatus. He therefore called on all ward and commune officials and civil servants to concentrate on their work and strengthen performance.

After the previous restructuring, HCMC now has 168 wards, communes, and special zone. Some wards, such as Chanh Hung, Thanh My Tay, Tay Thanh, Binh Loi Trung, An Hoi Tay, Hanh Thong, Binh Thanh, An Hoi Dong, Thong Tay Hoi, Saigon, Cau Ong Lanh, Dien Hong, Ben Thanh, Binh Tien, Phu Nhuan, Phu Tho, Duc Nhuan, and Gia Dinh, do not meet the required land area but have unique population characteristics.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan