Berlin supports clean water supply for flood victims in Vietnam

The Berlin State Office for Development Cooperation has approved funding to provide sustainable access to clean water for at least 8,000 students, teachers and families affected by flooding in Vietnam.

An overview of flood-hit areas in Hoai Nhon Dong ward, Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Franziska Giffey, Berlin’s Deputy Mayor and Minister for Economy, Energy, and State-owned Enterprises, announced that the office, in partnership with Lichtenberg district authorities, will finance 20 portable "PAUL" (Portable Aqua Unit for Lifesaving) water treatment units. These devices are destined for schools in remote, flood-impacted regions of Vietnam.

Giffey emphasized that the friendship between Berlin and Vietnam is demonstrated through tangible actions, especially during crises. She affirmed that this clean water initiative for flood victims, channelled through Germany's World University Service (WUS), exemplifies effective local-level international cooperation.

Martin Schaefer, Head of Lichtenberg District, stated that the 20 PAUL units will ensure a regular supply of clean water to affected schools moving forward.

Each PAUL system can treat at least 1,200 liters of contaminated water per day, providing three liters of clean water per person daily for up to 400 individuals. The units are resource-efficient, requiring no chemicals, electricity, or external expertise, thanks to their advanced filtration membranes.

Kambiz Ghawami, Chair of WUS Germany, remarked, "It is impressive to see Berlin once again showing solidarity with the Vietnamese people. The Berlin-Vietnam spirit of solidarity shone during crises; Vietnam supplied masks to Berlin in 2020 when they were scarce. Now, we aid central Vietnam's residents."

WUS has installed more than 390 PAUL water treatment units in Vietnam in recent years, providing access to clean water for over 156,000 students, teachers, and parents every day.

Vietnamplus