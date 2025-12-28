Aviation authority calls for reviews of Lunar New Year air travel plans

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has instructed relevant units to review and strengthen service plans to minimize congestion and overcrowding at airports during the upcoming peak travel periods for the New Year and the Lunar New Year 2026.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam calls for reviews of Lunar New Year air travel plans. (Photo: SGGP)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has instructed airport operators to develop operational plans, deploy adequate human resources, and ensure infrastructure readiness in order to maintain service quality and security and to implement the safe and efficient operation of flights amid rising travel demand.

Airports are required to deploy additional vehicles and equipment for security screening and baggage handling to prevent congestion and passenger frustration, particularly at Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai international airports.

At the same time, airports must appropriately organize pick-up and drop-off zones and parking areas and designate the most convenient parking locations for bus services. Authorities are also instructed to promptly identify and strictly deal with organizations and individuals involved in illegal taxi operations, passenger solicitation, or fare overcharging in violation of regulations.

Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Authority has urged airlines to closely monitor booking and ticket sales trends in order to adjust flight schedules and increase frequencies on high-demand routes in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year. The authority also recommended boosting nighttime flight operations.

In addition, airlines are required to strictly assign authorized personnel to handle passenger complaints, implement measures to minimize delays and cancellations, and ensure that travelers returning home for the holiday are not disrupted due to insufficient transportation.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh