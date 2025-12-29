Poland delivers 7 tons of aid to support disaster relief in Vietnam

On December 28, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment received a shipment of humanitarian aid from the Polish government.

The Vietnam Disasunder the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment receives a shipment of humanitarian aid from the Polish government. (Photo: SGGP)

The batch of goods aims at supporting recovery efforts following natural disasters in Dak Lak Province.

The handover at Noi Bai International Airport was attended by Mr. Nguyen Truong Son, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority; Consul of the Republic of Poland Mirosław Adamczyk; and Rafael Jose De Bustamante Tello, Counsellor of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam.

The shipment from Poland arrived in Hanoi, landing at Noi Bai International Airport on flight TK6360 at 2:30 p.m.

The 7-ton consignment includes blankets, tents, buckets, basins, elastic bandages, and other essential items. The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority emphasized that these supplies are practical and will help meet basic living needs while supporting residents in affected areas.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh