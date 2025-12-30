Phu Quy – Phan Thiet ferries suspend services during New Year 2026 holiday

Due to adverse weather in the Phan Thiet – Phu Quy waters, Lam Dong Province has forced high-speed ferry operators to temporarily halt operations during the 2026 New Year holiday.

On December 30, the Chairman of Phu Quy Special Zone confirmed that passenger ferry routes between Phu Quy and Phan Thiet will be suspended at the peak of the holiday due to huge waves and gusty winds.

High-speed ferries between Phu Quy and Phan Thiet have temporarily suspended operations during the New Year 2026 holiday.

Superdong Fast Ferry Kien Giang Joint Stock Company announced that its services on the Phan Thiet – Phu Quy route will be suspended temporarily from January 2 to January 5, 2026 to ensure passenger safety, while Phu Quoc High-Speed Ferry Joint Stock Company will pause services to and from Phu Quy Island from January 1 to January 2, 2026.

Located over 56 nautical miles from the mainland, Phu Quy relies entirely on maritime transport for passengers, cargo and trade.

All high-speed ferries to Phu Quy are temporarily out of service.

Regular ferries on this route include Superdong Phu Quy I, Superdong Phu Quy II and Trung Trac.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Huyen Huong